Electric crematorium's facelift must be swift

A couple of days after the foundation stone for the electric crematorium was laid at Chandanwadi, Marine Lines, SoBo locals who were part of this project, are now waiting for the work to begin.

The electric crematorium is part of this facility that primarily serves people residing in the A, B and C wards. With a part of the electric crematorium being dysfunctional for some time, we have had reports of long queues at the crematorium and of relatives and mourners forced to stand outside due to lack of seats.

All this added to the trauma of people saying goodbye to their loved ones and increased the angst of families and friends, their pain compounded because of long waits or an inordinate amount of confusion, simply because of the state of the electric crematorium. As the laying of the foundation stone, reported in this paper, heralds the start of the facelift, locals involved in the project have spoken out about their enervating, long journey to even reach this milestone that simply signals a start to the real work. With mounds of red tape and meetings, it was a journey that called for great resolve and indefatigable efforts from the community. While it is heartening that residents from the area took so much interest and initiative, it is also a mirror to the rigmarole involved and the absolute, sapping effort it takes to negotiate obstacles.

We hope the work is now completed within the stipulated three years, without inexplicable delays or stoppages that will mean a waste of time and funds as the predictable finger-pointing and passing the buck ensues. In this particular project and others, bureaucratic hassles have to be done away with and paths have to be made smoother. People cannot and should not be brought to the wilting stage because of so much back and forth for something that needs immediate attention and repair.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news