Electricity companies ready to reduce bills, Governor will talk to CM: Raj Thackeray after meeting Koshyari

The electricity companies are ready to reduce bills and a decision would be taken after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari talks with the Chief Minister (CM), said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, after a meeting with the Governor on Wednesday.

"My delegation had met Adani and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials, so I met the Governor today regarding the increased electricity bill. Companies are ready to reduce the bill. The Governor will soon convey this to the CM and take a decision in a day or two," Raj said while speaking to the media.

He added that there were several issues in the state and one had to get answers from the government.

"There are a lot of issues in Maharashtra and there is no shortage of questions. One has to get the answers from the government. I will meet Sharad Pawar, and if need be, I will meet the CM as well when the right time comes," he added. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday morning.

