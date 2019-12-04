MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Elephants break fence to cross road, amusing Twitteratis

Published: Dec 04, 2019, 16:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Coimbatore

"Elephants never forget their routes," the caption of the post read

A screengrab from the video posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter
A screengrab from the video posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter

Elephants are known for their impeccable to ability of long-time memory. In a viral video, a herd of elephants were seen breaking a fence on the road divider to cross the Coimbatore-Mettapalayam national highway, receiving praises from Twitter.

The video posted by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, on Tuesday and later picked up by news agency ANI show the jumbos bending and breaking the fence and crossing the road amidst onlookers watching them in action and some shooting the scene.

The IFS officer captions it saying that the female elephant leads her family making way for them to cross the highway. "Elephants never forget their routes," the caption read.

Many commented praising the strength of the elephants and their leadership skills, with some expressing apathy over how humans have encroached the jungle. One user also shared the why a female elephant was laeding the way.

What do you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK