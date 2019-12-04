Elephants break fence to cross road, amusing Twitteratis
"Elephants never forget their routes," the caption of the post read
Elephants are known for their impeccable to ability of long-time memory. In a viral video, a herd of elephants were seen breaking a fence on the road divider to cross the Coimbatore-Mettapalayam national highway, receiving praises from Twitter.
The video posted by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, on Tuesday and later picked up by news agency ANI show the jumbos bending and breaking the fence and crossing the road amidst onlookers watching them in action and some shooting the scene.
The IFS officer captions it saying that the female elephant leads her family making way for them to cross the highway. "Elephants never forget their routes," the caption read.
Leadership is about responsibilities.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 3, 2019
A female #elephant clears the way for other five #elephant family members to cross busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national Highway. Elephants never forget their routes. Forwarded by friend. pic.twitter.com/bUazhc4aCj
Many commented praising the strength of the elephants and their leadership skills, with some expressing apathy over how humans have encroached the jungle. One user also shared the why a female elephant was laeding the way.
Leadership is about responsibilities.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 3, 2019
A female #elephant clears the way for other five #elephant family members to cross busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national Highway. Elephants never forget their routes. Forwarded by friend. pic.twitter.com/bUazhc4aCj
They are more sensible.— IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) December 3, 2019
its shows how a leader lead their team.
work together, Live togetherðÂÂÂ
Elephants have strong sense of memory and pass it on to generations. Never mess with them!!!— Krish Subramanian (@Krish_018) December 3, 2019
Yes and we are doing great injustice to them by infringing into their territory.— Archu (@Archu81598169) December 3, 2019
What do you think of this video?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe