Elephants break fence to cross road, amusing Twitteratis

Elephants are known for their impeccable to ability of long-time memory. In a viral video, a herd of elephants were seen breaking a fence on the road divider to cross the Coimbatore-Mettapalayam national highway, receiving praises from Twitter.

The video posted by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, on Tuesday and later picked up by news agency ANI show the jumbos bending and breaking the fence and crossing the road amidst onlookers watching them in action and some shooting the scene.

The IFS officer captions it saying that the female elephant leads her family making way for them to cross the highway. "Elephants never forget their routes," the caption read.

Many commented praising the strength of the elephants and their leadership skills, with some expressing apathy over how humans have encroached the jungle. One user also shared the why a female elephant was laeding the way.

Leadership is about responsibilities.



A female #elephant clears the way for other five #elephant family members to cross busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national Highway. Elephants never forget their routes. Forwarded by friend. pic.twitter.com/bUazhc4aCj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 3, 2019

They are more sensible.

its shows how a leader lead their team.

work together, Live togetherðÂÂÂ — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) December 3, 2019

Elephants have strong sense of memory and pass it on to generations. Never mess with them!!! — Krish Subramanian (@Krish_018) December 3, 2019

Yes and we are doing great injustice to them by infringing into their territory. — Archu (@Archu81598169) December 3, 2019

What do you think of this video?

