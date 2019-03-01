Elephants pulled out of rescue plan for T1 (Avni)'s cub

national

New metal enclosure has been set up at Pandharkawada to trap the wild cat, which has been picking up bait regularly

A nylon net trap has been set up inside the metal cage to capture the animal

Elephants will not be used for the operation to capture T1's male cub for now, as according to the forest department, the wild cat was frequently killing and eating the baits placed for him at spots close to the new metal enclosure that has been set up at Pandharkawada to trap him. However, a team of 20-30 people, including veterinarians, are closely monitoring the cub's activities and hoping that it would soon walk into the cage.

Sources from the forest department told mid-day that they were not using elephants for the operation, because if the animals chase the cub, then he might get stressed. Even as wildlife lovers and activists debate over whether the cub should be rescued or left on its own, forest department sources said that the decision to capture him was taken after considering all factors.



T1's male cub. File pic

Speaking to mid-day, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) Sunil Limaye said, "About 30 people from our team are continuously keeping tabs on the cub's movements and activities. A metal cage has been placed in compartment number 153, and the cub is often spotted near it. We hope to rescue him safely."

Some officials also said that cub was regularly eating the baits placed for him and was doing fine health-wise. They further said that the new enclosure has been kept open from two sides and closed from the other two. The nylon net trap that has been set up inside the metal cage would help the officials trap the wild cat once it enters the enclosure. Forest officials have stepped up their efforts to rescue the cub since it jumped over the 12-feet fence of the enclosure, which was earlier set up to capture him, in January.

