Eleven killed in bar shooting in Brazil
One person was injured and taken to the hospital. An investigation into the shooting was opened by the Civil Police's Homicide Division, but the motive behind the shooting is still unknown
Rio de Janeiro: At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting at a bar on Sunday in Brazil's Para state, police said. The shooting took place in the city of Belem when seven gunmen arrived at the bar and began shooting, Xinhua news agency reported. Military police said that they killed six women, among them the bar's owner, and five men.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital. An investigation into the shooting was opened by the Civil Police's Homicide Division, but the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai crime: Gateman, kin thrash guard over parking of bike at station
- Mumbai crime: 65-yr-old held for visa fraud
- Mumbai crime: Sub-inspector put behind bars for raping, assaulting domestic help
- Vacation turns tragic as 3 from Mumbai drown
- BMC, traffic cops to crack down on roadside parking in flooding spots
- Mumbai crime: Cop arrests escaping drug addict in a 100-metre dash
- Teachers fear delay in new textbooks for std XI
- Man from Mumbra arrested with 14 stolen phones, fake currency notes
- Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath temple
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple