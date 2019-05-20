Eleven killed in bar shooting in Brazil

international

Residents mourn surrounded by police officers outside a bar as corpses are removed after a shooting, in Belem, Para state, Brazil on May 19, 2019. At least 11 people were shot dead Sunday at a bar in northern Brazil when unknown men opened fire, Para state Public Security Secretariat informed. Pic/AFP

Rio de Janeiro: At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting at a bar on Sunday in Brazil's Para state, police said. The shooting took place in the city of Belem when seven gunmen arrived at the bar and began shooting, Xinhua news agency reported. Military police said that they killed six women, among them the bar's owner, and five men.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. An investigation into the shooting was opened by the Civil Police's Homicide Division, but the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

