Eleven killed in Nigeria attack

Sep 03, 2018, 20:09 IST | IANS

The cause of the attack is unknown. Further investigation is underway, he said

Eleven persons were killed and 12 others injured in an attack in Nigeria's Jos city, police said on Monday.

The attackers stormed Lopandet Dwei Du area of the city on Sunday and unleashed terror by shooting indiscriminately at the residents, Xinhua news agency quoted police spokesman Terna Tyopev as saying.

The cause of the attack is unknown. Further investigation is underway, he said.

On Wednesday, at least eight persons were killed following an attack by suspected cattle raiders in Nigeria.

