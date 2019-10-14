Eleventh Heaven! 10 highest Test scores by a number 11 batsman
Ashton Agar holds the record for the highest test score by a batsman at number 11 and it's his birthday today
Australian cricketer Ashton Agar celebrates his birthday today. He has a unique feat of scoring the highest Test score ever by a number 11 batsman. Today, we look at the top 10 scores by batsmen playing at the eleventh position.
Ashton Agar - 98
Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Balls - 101. Fours - 12. Sixes - 2. Venue - Nottingham. Test Date - 10 July 2013.
Tino Best - 95
Team - West Indies. Opposition - England. Balls - 112. Fours - 14. Sixes - 1. Venue - Birmingham. Test Date - 7 June 2012.
James Anderson - 81
Team - England. Opposition - India. Balls - 130. Fours - 17. Sixes - none. Venue - Nottingham. Test Date - 9 July 2014.
Zaheer Khan - 75
Team - India. Opposition - Bangladesh. Balls - 115. Fours - 10. Sixes - 2. Venue - Dhaka. Test Date - 10 December 2004.
Richard Collinge - 68*
Team - New Zealand. Opposition - Pakistan. Fours - 6. Sixes - 1. Venue - Auckland. Test Date - 16 February 1973.
Bert Vogler - 62*
Team - South Africa. Opposition - England. Fours - 5. Sixes - 3. Venue - Cape Town. Test Date - 30 March 1906.
Glenn McGrath - 61
Team - Australia. Opposition New Zealand. Balls - 92. Fours - 5. Sixes - 1. Venue - Brisbane. Test Date - 18 November 2004.
Wasim Bari - 60*
Team - Pakistan. Opposition - West Indies. Fours - 10. Sixes - none. Venue - Bridgetown. Test Date - 1977.
John Snow - 59*
Team - England. Opposition - West Indies. Balls - 146. Fours - 8. Sixes - none. Venue - The Oval. Test Date - 18 August 1966.
Mushtaq Ahmed - 59
Team - Pakistan. Opposition - South Africa. Balls - 106. Fours - 4. Sixes - 4. Venue - Rawalpindi. Test Date - 6 October 1997
