MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Eleventh Heaven! 10 highest Test scores by a number 11 batsman

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 09:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Ashton Agar holds the record for the highest test score by a batsman at number 11 and it's his birthday today

Ashton Agar and Zaheer Khan
Ashton Agar and Zaheer Khan

Australian cricketer Ashton Agar celebrates his birthday today. He has a unique feat of scoring the highest Test score ever by a number 11 batsman. Today, we look at the top 10 scores by batsmen playing at the eleventh position.

Ashton Agar - 98
Ashton Agar
Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Balls - 101. Fours - 12. Sixes - 2. Venue - Nottingham. Test Date - 10 July 2013.

Tino Best - 95
Tino Best
Team - West Indies. Opposition - England. Balls - 112. Fours - 14. Sixes - 1. Venue - Birmingham. Test Date - 7 June 2012.

James Anderson - 81
James Anderson
Team - England. Opposition - India. Balls - 130. Fours - 17. Sixes - none. Venue - Nottingham. Test Date - 9 July 2014.

Zaheer Khan - 75
Zaheer Khan
Team - India. Opposition - Bangladesh. Balls - 115. Fours - 10. Sixes - 2. Venue - Dhaka. Test Date - 10 December 2004.

Richard Collinge - 68*
Team - New Zealand. Opposition - Pakistan. Fours - 6. Sixes - 1. Venue - Auckland. Test Date - 16 February 1973.

Bert Vogler - 62*
Team - South Africa. Opposition - England. Fours - 5. Sixes - 3. Venue - Cape Town. Test Date - 30 March 1906.

Glenn McGrath - 61
Glenn McGrath
Team - Australia. Opposition New Zealand. Balls - 92. Fours - 5. Sixes - 1. Venue - Brisbane. Test Date - 18 November 2004.

Wasim Bari - 60*
Team - Pakistan. Opposition - West Indies. Fours - 10. Sixes - none. Venue - Bridgetown. Test Date - 1977.

John Snow - 59*
Team - England. Opposition - West Indies. Balls - 146. Fours - 8. Sixes - none. Venue - The Oval. Test Date - 18 August 1966.

Mushtaq Ahmed - 59
Team - Pakistan. Opposition - South Africa. Balls - 106. Fours - 4. Sixes - 4. Venue - Rawalpindi. Test Date - 6 October 1997

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

cricket news

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK