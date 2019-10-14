Eleventh Heaven! 10 highest Test scores by a number 11 batsman

Australian cricketer Ashton Agar celebrates his birthday today. He has a unique feat of scoring the highest Test score ever by a number 11 batsman. Today, we look at the top 10 scores by batsmen playing at the eleventh position.

Ashton Agar - 98



Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Balls - 101. Fours - 12. Sixes - 2. Venue - Nottingham. Test Date - 10 July 2013.

Tino Best - 95



Team - West Indies. Opposition - England. Balls - 112. Fours - 14. Sixes - 1. Venue - Birmingham. Test Date - 7 June 2012.

James Anderson - 81



Team - England. Opposition - India. Balls - 130. Fours - 17. Sixes - none. Venue - Nottingham. Test Date - 9 July 2014.

Zaheer Khan - 75



Team - India. Opposition - Bangladesh. Balls - 115. Fours - 10. Sixes - 2. Venue - Dhaka. Test Date - 10 December 2004.

Richard Collinge - 68*

Team - New Zealand. Opposition - Pakistan. Fours - 6. Sixes - 1. Venue - Auckland. Test Date - 16 February 1973.

Bert Vogler - 62*

Team - South Africa. Opposition - England. Fours - 5. Sixes - 3. Venue - Cape Town. Test Date - 30 March 1906.

Glenn McGrath - 61



Team - Australia. Opposition New Zealand. Balls - 92. Fours - 5. Sixes - 1. Venue - Brisbane. Test Date - 18 November 2004.

Wasim Bari - 60*

Team - Pakistan. Opposition - West Indies. Fours - 10. Sixes - none. Venue - Bridgetown. Test Date - 1977.

John Snow - 59*

Team - England. Opposition - West Indies. Balls - 146. Fours - 8. Sixes - none. Venue - The Oval. Test Date - 18 August 1966.

Mushtaq Ahmed - 59

Team - Pakistan. Opposition - South Africa. Balls - 106. Fours - 4. Sixes - 4. Venue - Rawalpindi. Test Date - 6 October 1997

