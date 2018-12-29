Elgar, Amla guide SA to six-wkt win over Pakistan in first Test

cricket

South Africa's Hashim Amla celebrates his half ton against Pakistan yesterday. Pic/AFP

Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla hit half-centuries as South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets inside three days in the first Test at SuperSport Park yesterday.

The pair survived some early scares and put on 119 for the second wicket before Elgar was caught behind off part-time medium-pacer Shan Masood for 50, one ball after reaching his half-century.

Amla finished a year in which he seldom found top form by making 63 not out. The value of the partnership between Elgar and Amla was shown as Theunis de Bruyn and captain Faf du Plessis both fell cheaply before Temba Bavuma swept Yasir Shah for four to take South Africa past their target of 149 on the third day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was yesterday given an official warning and fined one demerit point for showing dissent at a decision by TV umpire Joel Wilson.

