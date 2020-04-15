Elgar Parishad Case: Anand Teltumbde surrenders to NIA, taken to custody

In the case of urban Naxalism and Bhima-Koregaon violence, investigators arrested Professor Anand Teltumbde in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Supreme Court had asked Teltumbde to surrender before the NIA after dismissing his anticipatory bail plea, after which Teltumbde surrendered at the NIA headquarters in Mumbai. He was then produced in the NIA court in Mumbai Sessions Court around 4 pm. Special court judge A.T. Wankhede has directed Teltumbde to remain in NIA custody till April 18.

On February 14, 2020, the High Court refused to grant bail to social activist Gautam Navlakha and Teltumbde who were embroiled in a dispute over ties with Maoist organisations. Both were granted four weeks of relief to appeal against the verdict to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the appeal and directed him to surrender before the investigators by April 14. Gautam Navlakha, who has surrendered before the NIA in Delhi and will be produced in a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The NIA in the court said that both of them belong to the Elgar Parishad and there is considerable evidence about their involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The NIA told the court that his arrest needed further investigation.

The NIA had demanded 10-day custody for Teltumbde but the court gave the custody till April 18.

At the same time, Anand Teltumbde's lawyer Arif Siddiqui described the charge against him in the court as baseless. He also told the court that Teltumbde suffers from health conditions for which he has to take prescribed medicines. Siddiqui sought permission from the court for Teltumbde to take the medicines in custody, which was granted.

Teltumbde is accused in the Elgar Parishad case and was alleged of being associated with the now-banned CPI(M) party, smuggling weapons and collecting funds for the party.

The Elgar Parishad case came into light after the Bhima Koregaon violence that happened in January 2018. The Pune rural police booked 11 activists for giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad, waging war against nation and being associated with the banned CPI(M) party.

In January this year, the NIA took over the case from Pune police and filed an FIR against Teltumbde and others.

