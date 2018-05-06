Elina Svitolina defeats Alize Cornet, reaches Madrid Open 2nd round

World No. 4 Svitolina is seeking her third title in 2018, and is to take on either Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro or the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova



Elina Svitolina

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Saturday started her run at the Madrid Open in an auspicious fashion, defeating Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. During the 71-minute contest, Svitolina managed to break her rival's serve five times, earning her third win over the French player in their fifth encounter, reports Efe news agency.

World No. 4 Svitolina is seeking her third title in 2018, and is to take on either Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro or the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. The 23-year-old Svitolina, who won the Brisbane International and the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year, failed to advance beyond the second round in her four previous tournament appearances.

