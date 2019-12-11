MENU
Elina Svitolina: Gael Monfils and I hang out in romantic places

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 09:43 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Elina Svitolina , 25, and Gael Monfils, 33, have been dating for a year

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

Ukranian tennis ace Elina Svitolina [World No. 6] has spoken about her romantic outings with France's World No. 10 Gael Monfils and how they make time for each other despite hectic playing schedules.  Svitolina, 25, and Monfils, 33, have been dating for a year.

"We spend a lot of time together. We have enough time to speak to each other. There are just three or four [tennis] events where we [men's and women's tournaments] do not coincide. We have an intense schedule and training routine. But we still find time to hang out at romantic places," she told the Tennis World website recently.

