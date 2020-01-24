Search

Elina Svitolina gets in touch with troubled fan on Twitter, gifts Australian Open tickets

Updated: Jan 24, 2020, 08:25 IST | AFP | Mumbai

Elina Svitolina promised her fan to offer tickets

Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina

Ukranian tennis player Elina Svitolina came to the rescue of a fan who wanted to watch her second-round match against American Lauren Davis, but had a ticket for the wrong stadium.

"Noooooo. Elina's match on MCA tomorrow...I have a RLA ticket...can't watch," tweeted the fan, referring to Margaret Court Arena and Rod Laver Arena, the centre court. The Ukrainian fifth seed came up trumps, however. "DM me your name and I will leave tickets for you!" she tweeted.

Svitolina stormed into the third round with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Davis on Thursday.

