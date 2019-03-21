Elisabet Elli AvrRam-Shantanu Maheshwari to star in a music video Haaye Oye

music

Haaye Oye is QARAN's first single, since signing exclusively with Sony Music for his upcoming pop releases

Shantanu Maheshwari and lli AvrRam

Elisabet Elli AvrRam and Shantanu Maheshwari have come together to star in QARAN's (of Tareefan fame) music video. This means that one can expect the music video to be a Dance Royale between the two. Haaye Oye is QARAN's first single, since signing exclusively with Sony Music for his upcoming pop releases.

Says Elli, "The instant I heard Haaye Oye I loved it, it's got a sweet melody that gets you hooked. Also, the video is unique, a musical, which is something I have been wanting to do. Shantanu is a great dancer and together we have given it our best, I'm sure it will hit a chord across age groups".

Adds on Shantanu, "Working with Elli and Sony Music was so much fun. The vibe of the video will make everyone fall in love with it. The best part about the song is that it stays with you long after you have heard it! So all I have to say is, keep calm and Haaye Oye!"

The song was spontaneously created on a rainy day in Amsterdam by QARAN. Haaye Oye is sung by the inimitable singer Ash King and the song is about the moment one falls in love.

Says QARAN, "The music video has a unique flavour & feel. The parallel storylines add a sense of depth & nuance to the video while the various dance styles in the choreography compliment the music & narrative in a very organic way."

Elli and Shantanu have great chemistry between them and they translated the magic of the song on the screen. The video is scheduled to release on March 22 and has been choreographed by Ashley Lobo and Danceworx, and directed by the upcoming talent Vishal Handa.

