Elisabeth Moss: Important to surround yourself with people you trust
Elisabeth Moss believes the only way for her to cope with fame is by surrounding herself with people she trusts the most
"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss believes the only way for her to cope with fame is by surrounding herself with people she trusts the most. In an interview with OK! magazine, the 36-year-old actor said her family and friends keep her grounded.
"I surround myself with people that I love and trust. That's usually my family or friends. Friends that I've had for years.
"Obviously I love my family but I rely on my friends too. I think it's important to surround yourself with people who support you and whose opinions you can really trust are for the greater good," Moss said.
The "Mad Men" alum said the major "turning point" in her career came when she was cast as the daughter of President Josiah Bartlet in the NBC political drama series "The West Wing". "I've been doing this for 30 years. It's a long time there's never really one turning point, but there are many little steps that go into a career," Moss said.
"I guess 'The West Wing' was definitely a marker for me as the start of something big. I learned a lot on that show and it really set me up for how we're supposed to act on set; how you're supposed to be a professional and how you're supposed to be kind," she added.
