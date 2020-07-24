Elisabeth Moss launches production house

Hollywood star Elisabeth Moss has launched the production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, and signed a joint first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studio and Hulu.

According to an international website, the actor, best known for her performances in series like The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men, has enlisted former WME agent Lindsey McManus to serve as president of film & TV.

Moss said she is "excited" to have formed the banner and collaborated with McManus to find material themselves and have real ownership as producers. "We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, [which is] comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works," the award-winning actor said. Love & Squalor will focus on creating TV and film content for all platforms.

Under the new deal, the production house is developing Black Match, an anthology series, with Hulu.

