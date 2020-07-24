Elisabeth Moss launches production house
Elisabeth Moss said she is "excited" to have formed the banner and collaborated with McManus to find material themselves and have real ownership as producers.
Hollywood star Elisabeth Moss has launched the production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, and signed a joint first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studio and Hulu.
According to an international website, the actor, best known for her performances in series like The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men, has enlisted former WME agent Lindsey McManus to serve as president of film & TV.
Moss said she is "excited" to have formed the banner and collaborated with McManus to find material themselves and have real ownership as producers. "We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, [which is] comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works," the award-winning actor said. Love & Squalor will focus on creating TV and film content for all platforms.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been wanting to do this for about 15 years. And thanks to @mrs.paceywitter this dream has come true. Lindsey, thank you for being a better partner than I ever could have even dared to dream. ð¦¦â¤ï¸ð¦¦ PS special shout out to our Coordinator @emsilv for lifting us both up and being a truly essential piece of this company, and to my team for your unending wisdom and support @sharonjackson @estheryoochang @gayser @ladygraypix #linkinbio
Under the new deal, the production house is developing Black Match, an anthology series, with Hulu.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe