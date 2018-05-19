Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg to star in thriller 'Shirley'

The film is based on Susan Scarf Merrell's book of the same name and tells the story of a young couple that moves in with Jackson and her husband, Stanley, in the hopes of starting a new life



Actors Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg have joined the cast of psychological thriller "Shirley". To be directed by Josephine Decker, the film is about the life of horror writer Shirley Jackson. Moss, who currently appears on the second season of her hit show "The Handmaid's Tale", will play the titular character of Shirley Jackson, an American gothic horror writer best known for her short story 'The Lottery' and the novel 'The Haunting of Hill House'. Stuhlbarg, who recently appeared in Oscar-winning films "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Shape of Water", will portray the role of Shirley's husband Stanley Edgar Hyman, a literary critic.

The film is based on Susan Scarf Merrell's book of the same name and tells the story of a young couple that moves in with Jackson and her husband, Stanley, in the hopes of starting a new life. Instead, they find themselves fodder for a psycho-drama that inspires Jackson's next major novel. Sarah Gubbins has adapted the film's screenplay from Merrell's book. Moss will also produce the project along with Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Sue Naegle and Gubbins.

