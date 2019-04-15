Elisabeth Moss to star in 'The Invisible Man' reboot

hollywood

This would be Elisabeth Moss' second collaboration with Blumhouse after Jordan Peele's recent critically-acclaimed hit, Us

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss is officially on board The Invisible Man reboot, based on the classic 1897 sci-fi novel by HG Wells. The Handsmaid's Tale star was in early talks for the Universal-Blumhouse production, Deadline reported.

This would be Moss' second collaboration with Blumhouse after Jordan Peele's recent critically-acclaimed hit, Us. Leigh Whannell wrote and is directing the film. He will co-produce alongside Blumhouse. The novel has been adapted for both the big screen and television over the years. Its most notable adaptation is the 1933 black-and-white film, featuring Claude Rains in the title role.

The studio had earlier planned a shared universe based around its classic monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it. The shared universe was dubbed as the Dark Universe.

The plan has been kept on hold after the failure of Cruise's The Mummy in 2017. Depp, who was supposed to take on the title role, will not star in the new project, which is being developed as a separate entry.

Also read: Jordan Peele: Us is a very, very different movie to Get Out

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates