Elite Division champions ONGC shimmer at MDFA awards night

The ONGC team with the Elite Div trophy at Cooperage recently

Delfiya Pereira of Football Leaders Academy (FLA) and Ranjeet Pandre of Union Bank of India bagged the Best Striker awards in the Mumbai District Football Association organised Women's Football League and Elite Division Football League respectively. Both Delfiya and Ranjeet were received their awards at a glittering MDFA awards night at Cooperage recently.

However, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) team hogged the spotlight as they drew the biggest cheers when they went up to receive the coveted Elite Division trophy and winners' cheque of R1 lakh from chief guests and former India football stars Shabbir Ali and IM Vijayan.

