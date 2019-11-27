MENU

Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct horror film 'Invisible Woman'

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 12:41 IST | PTI | Los Angeles

Elizabeth Banks is developing the modern take of the 1940 original, which revolved around a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment.

Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks

Actor-director Elizabeth Banks has found her next project: she is set to feature in and helm "Invisible Woman", a horror film set at Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Charlie's Angels" director will also produce the movie with her husband Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions.

Banks is developing the modern take of the 1940 original, which revolved around a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment. As she becomes invisible, she gets back against her mean boss but unwittingly falls into a caper involving gangsters.

Erin Cressida Wilson of "The Girl on the Train" fame penned the current draft of the script. Sources said the tone of the project is "Thelma & Louise" meets "American Psycho". "The Invisible Woman" is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures its classic horror movie characters.

