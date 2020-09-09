Elizabeth Debicki wants to join Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Actor Elizabeth Debicki says she is ready to return to the role of Ayesha in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3". The 30-year-old actor, who played the golden queen of the Sovereign race in the second film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise directed by James Gunn, said she enjoyed playing the part and hopes to get an opportunity to star in the next installment. "I love (Ayesha). I actually really loved playing her, and I loved making that movie and working with everybody and James, and it was a really fun job for me."

So I hope so. "Sometimes I just think about her golden throne and her golden dress, just waiting somewhere in the wings. I would love, even if I just sort of scooch on for a second. I would love to come back," Debicki told ComicBook.com. "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise also features Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket).

