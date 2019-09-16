MENU

Elizabeth Hurley flaunts figure in red bikini, denim hotpants

Updated: Sep 16, 2019, 08:11 IST | IANS

Elizabeth Hurley rocked the cleavage-baring, halterneck top and minuscule shorts in the photo posted on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley flaunts figure in red bikini, denim hotpants
Elizabeth Hurley's Instagram account

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, flaunted her fabulous figure in a tiny red bikini and denim hotpants while promoting her swimwear range. The mother-of-one rocked the cleavage-baring, halterneck top and minuscule shorts in the photo posted on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) onSep 14, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Giving a smouldering look to the camera, she angled her body so her taut midriff and slender, sun-kissed pins were on full display. She appeared to go make-up free for the sun-drenched photo, while her hair flowed over her shoulders.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."

Tags

elizabeth hurleyhollywood news

