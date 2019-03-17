Elizabeth Lail to star in horror film Countdown

hollywood

Last seen in the psychological thriller 'You', Elizabeth Lail is now gearing up for her horror film Countdown

Elizabeth Lail. Pic/Instagram account

'You' star Elizabeth Lail has been roped in to lead the cast of STX Films' upcoming horror movie Countdown. The story centres around a young nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die. When it tells her she only has three days to live, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out, all while a mysterious figure haunts her.

"Elizabeth Lail is an exciting young actress whose breakout performance in the wildly popular psychological thriller 'You' was a breath of fresh air. 'Countdown' is a wholly original, scary, and fun script, and we're thrilled to have found the perfect lead to bring this story to life for audiences around the world," STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement to Variety.

Justin Dec has penned the script and will also serve as the director. Sean Anders, John Morris, John Rickard, and Zack Schiller are producing the project with STX Films. Elizabeth Lail was also seen in the popular American horror TV series Dead of Summer and the fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates