Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday win big at the glittery awards night

Bollywood is a place where the actors get their fashion outings on point almost every time. And the Elle Beauty Awards that were held on October 5 in Mumbai was another such occasion where The Who’s who of the fraternity got their fashion game on point. The evening was filled with scorching stars and their ravishing style and scintillation. You name them, they had them.

The one actor to impress us the maximum was the Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, carrying the Maria Lucia Hohan high-thigh slit metallic gown with panache and elan. She shared some pictures with her fans on her Instagram account and the actor looks nothing less than spectacular.

Have a look at them right here:

Kapoor was awarded the Beauty Tastemaker of the Year award and Elle India shared a picture of the actor holding the trophy and looking breathtaking and beautiful. Take a look:

The Elle Rising Star of the Year award was bagged by the Student of the Year 2 actor, Ananya Panday, who looked cute as a button in a dress she described as fun on her Instagram post. Check it out:

And here’s a picture of the actor jubilantly holding her trophy and expectedly looking ecstatic:

Coming to the other actors of the fraternity, Anushka Sharma took home the ELLE Impact Trophy, Tara Sutaria the Fresh Face of the Year trophy, and the Flawless Beauty of the Year award was given to the Miss World, Manushi Chhillar. Last but not the least, Kareena Kapoor Khan won the ELLE Icon award. Check out the pictures right here:

ELLE Beauty Awards were all about setting the red carpet on fire with Bollywood stars’ scorching persona and unabashed aura. Rarely do we see an awards night sans any fashion faux pas. This was that night!

