Elle Fanning: Felt connected with my Teen Spirit character

hollywood

Elle Fanning will be also seen in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York and Maleficent 2, where she reprises her role of Princess Aurora

Pic courtesy/Elle Fanning Instagram account

Actor Elle Fanning has said she felt a connection with her "Teen Spirit" character during the making of the film. The 20-year-old actor plays an aspiring teenager in the musical drama which marks the directorial debut of "The Handmaid's Tale" star Max Minghella.

"It's funny that I related to her because I think when outside people, what they think of me as is not this character. I smile a lot, I laugh a lot, and in this movie, we really don't do that very much at all," Fanning told TheWrap.

"I felt so connected to Violet. I feel like I grew up a lot also after the making of this film as well, getting to play her, and also knowing that you don't necessarily have to play a character that is likable," she added. Fanning will be also seen in Woody Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York" and "Maleficent 2", where she reprises her role of Princess Aurora.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever