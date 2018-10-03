Elle Fanning inspired by Angelina Jolie

hollywood

Elle Fanning spoke about how her relationship with Angelina Jolie has evolved since they first worked together in Maleficent

Elle Fanning. Picture courtesy/Elle Fanning's Instagram account

Actress Elle Fanning says she feels inspired by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, with whom she is going to star in Maleficent 2. "I was 14 when I did the first movie, now I'm 20," Fanning told people.com. She spoke about how their relationship has evolved since they first worked together.

"I wasn't as young now so Angelina and I got to relate on a different level now that I'm older." Fanning relished the experience of reuniting with the Oscar-winning star, and said to being inspired by her work ethic.

"We actually got very close on the second one. Very close. She's amazing! She does a lot and is very inspiring to work with. To see how she handles the business and also she's the producer so to see that side of things, to see her with her producer hat on, I learned a lot."

