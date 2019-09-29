Elle Fanning: Women expected to be jealous in Hollywood

Elle Fanning says women are expected to be "super jealous" in Hollywood. In an interview to Tatler magazine, Fanning said women are told to pit themselves against one another in Hollywood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There is a stigma placed on women in any workplace, especially in Hollywood. You must be super competitive and super jealous. And it's something that people want to project, but it's actually not the case," she said.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star had a passion for acting from a young age. She used to act scenes with her sister Dakota Fanning.

"Well, I saw my sister doing it and I was a huge ham growing up. We would constantly put on these scenes around the house. It wasn't for anyone, only for ourselves. We would do lines, characters, it was very funny.

"It just felt right at home for us... We weren't supposed to do this at all. My mom played tennis, my dad played baseball, my mom's dad was a quarterback in the NFL. We were supposed to play tennis or something," she said.

