MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Elle Fanning: Women expected to be jealous in Hollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 08:55 IST | IANS

"There is a stigma placed on women in any workplace, especially in Hollywood. You must be super competitive and super jealous. And it's something that people want to project, but it's actually not the case," she said

Elle Fanning. Picture courtesy/Elle Fanning's Instagram account
Elle Fanning. Picture courtesy/Elle Fanning's Instagram account

Elle Fanning says women are expected to be "super jealous" in Hollywood. In an interview to Tatler magazine, Fanning said women are told to pit themselves against one another in Hollywood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There is a stigma placed on women in any workplace, especially in Hollywood. You must be super competitive and super jealous. And it's something that people want to project, but it's actually not the case," she said.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star had a passion for acting from a young age. She used to act scenes with her sister Dakota Fanning.

"Well, I saw my sister doing it and I was a huge ham growing up. We would constantly put on these scenes around the house. It wasn't for anyone, only for ourselves. We would do lines, characters, it was very funny.

"It just felt right at home for us... We weren't supposed to do this at all. My mom played tennis, my dad played baseball, my mom's dad was a quarterback in the NFL. We were supposed to play tennis or something," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

hollywood newsEntertainment News

Kangana Ranaut makes a glamorous appearance at Miss Diva 2019 event

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK