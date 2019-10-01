Elli AvRam opens up as she marks her web debut with The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati

Elli AvrRam is on cloud nine, and why not? The actress is all set to portray Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati in Alt Balaji's upcoming web series, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati. The show is based on the 1959's sensational Nanavati court case.

The show's trailer was released two months ago and Elli looked great in her role of Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati. She is not only looking stunning in her period get-up but is also brilliantly emoting Sylvia's vulnerability through her eyes.

When asked about the show, Elli AvrRam stated, "This is my digital debut and for the very first time I get to exhibit and experience a gamut of emotions with my character. Sylvia is a very vulnerable character and just imagining what the woman must have actually gone through in reality, excited me to portray it with utmost honesty. I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and my director Shashant Shah for giving me this opportunity. I am sure the audiences will love me in this never seen before avatar.

Based on the infamous story of KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra, which is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India; where a Parsi Naval officer shot a businessman and then confessed his crime to the police. The Verdict features Elli AvrRam, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirikire, Viraf Ashish Patel amongst others in important characters. The web series is based on true events and will be a 10-episode series.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

Speaking about his experience, Manav Kaul said, "It has been an absolutely engaging and enriching experience working on the show. Honestly, I am proud to be part of an ensemble which has India's most prolific and veteran actors like Makarand Deshpande and Saurabh Shukla. A lot of research has gone into etching out each character and I am sure that audiences will be gripped by it's different narrative and the impressive portrayal of characters by all."

