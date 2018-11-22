Elli AvrRam: Grateful to be part of Chamma chamma remake

bollywood

Elli AvrRam took to social media where she shared a few looks of her from the song, from the 1998 movie China Gate. The number was originally picturised on actress Urmila Matondkar

Elli AvrRam. Pic: Elli AvrRam's offical Instagram account

Actress Elli AvrRam says she is grateful to be a part of the recreation of "Chamma chamma" and has termed it a "timeless iconic" number. Elli on Thursday took to Twitter, where she shared a few looks of her from the song, from the 1998 movie "China Gate". The number was originally picturised on actress Urmila Matondkar.

"Coming soon ... very soon. 'Chamma Chamma' recreation. But first I have to say I'm really grateful to be part of the remake of such a timeless iconic song with stunning and powerful Urmila Matondkar. A big thank you to Tips official, Prakash Jha," she captioned her photograph.

Coming soon ... very soonðª.

Chamma Chamma recreation.

But first I have to say I’m really grateful to be part of the remake of such a timeless iconic song with stunning and powerful #UrmilaMatondkar ð¥ A big thank you to @tipsofficial @prakashjha27 #ChammaChamma #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ySzZO0PA5U — Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) November 22, 2018

Elli who is looking forward to being part of this song said, "I love the song and adore Urmila Matondkar in it. I got really excited when I was called to the Tips office for this song. It's an epic one and I hope I can match Urmila's energy and enigma in the remake."

Elli will be seen dancing to recreated version in the film Fraud Saiyaan, directed by Manish Bhatt. It has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh, recreated by Tanishq Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, "China Gate" starred Naseeruddin Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal and late actors Om Puri and Amrish Puri, among many others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever