Elli AvrRam looks drop-dead gorgeous in this lacy white bodysuit; see photos

Elli AvrRam recently shared a throwback photo of her soaking in the sun wearing a lacy white bodysuit. The actress has recently returned from her dreamy vacation in the Maldives, where she went with friend and fitness trainer Deanne Pandey.

In the picture posted on Instagram, Elli looks super relaxed as she basks in the sun in her lacy swimwear. The actress added oomph to her look by tying up her tresses in two cute buns.

Elli AvrRam posted a ton of pictures and videos from her recent visit to the Maldives. From soaking up the sun, enjoying floating breakfasts in the swimming pool, going scuba-diving, and splashing around in the jacuzzi, Elli and Deanne had a blast in the island nation.

On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in a Swedish short film titled 'With You'. On the Bollywood front, she starred in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' earlier this year. She was also seen in the Tamil film 'Paris Paris' and the Kannada release 'Butterfly' recently.

