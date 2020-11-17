Elli AvrRam reveals her rules to play Hide and Seek

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is in a playful mood and wants to indulge in hide and seek. Elli posted a picture on Instagram. In the clip, which seems to be have been taken during her Maldivian holiday recently, Elli is seen posing behind a tree dressed in a white ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Wanna play Hide & Seek... Rules: Hide from my eyes and seek for my soul."

Elli recently posted a picture, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants. She had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled "With You". On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri's "Malang" earlier this year.

