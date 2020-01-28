Elli Elisabet AvrRam on her look in Malang: Jessie is somewhat a wild child

Mohit Suri's Malang will showcase the different avatars of all the characters. The trailer has already raised the excitement amongst the audience. The movie stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Elli Elisabet AvrRam also plays an important role in the film, she plays Jessie, which has left the audience filled with excitement. Elli's character is interesting and important in Malang, the details of Elli's role had been kept under wraps so far.

With dreadlocks and tattoos covering her head and body, Elli Elisabet AvrRam has nailed the grunge look. Talking about how she landed up doing Jessie's character in Malang, Elli says, "I was overjoyed when Mohit sir called me to audition for Jessie's part in the film. I wanted this film so badly that I nailed it in my first audition. He was happy with my audition and wanted me to look absolutely different and stand out in the film. For me, it's a very tricky character to play."

Spilling beans on how the team put together the look, Elli Elisabet AvrRam says, "We tried several looks for the role, but when I put on this wig with the dreadlocks and it was a unanimous yes from the entire team. I don't think there has ever been a character like this attempted before in films. They wanted tattoos, but I requested Mohit sir to let me pick the tattoos myself. It gave me a better understanding of the world that she's coming from. I have never been to any rave parties and Jessie is somewhat a wild child. But, I have given this role my all."

Team Malang is on the promotional spree as the film is getting nearer to release and the excitement that has touched the sky. The film will hit the screens soon and Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s fresh pairing is already the talk of the town. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen in pivotal roles also have the most intriguing looks in the film.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

