Elnaaz Norouzi and Sacred Games' Zoya have more in common than you think!

television

Besides shooting for Sacred Games season 2, she is also shooting for her new thriller series on Zee5 "Abhay" opposite Kunal Khemu and is looking at scripts to choose her first Hindi feature film soon!

Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi and her character Zoya have one thing in common, both are strong boss ladies, with a vulnerable back story. Glamorous actress, Elnaaz Norouzi entered the Bollywood industry with her exceptional performance in the internationally acclaimed web television series "Sacred Games" on Netflix alongside Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. Produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane the show based on the popular book by Vikram Chandra by the same name has created quite a hype with the Indian! Currently just got done shooting for season two, Elnaaz' character has been kept well under wraps, and fans of the show are eager to know more!

When asked what connects her most to Zoya, the young actress said: "It's easy to look tough on the outside, everyone can do that. But to reveal the vulnerable layers of your past and the truth about who you are is much more difficult. It hurts. I feel Zoya is very real and I can't wait for SG fans to find out more about her in season 2!" Elnaaz was born in Iran had to move to Germany with her family to find refuge and started modeling at the tender age of 14. After she finished her studies she moved to India to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a Bollywood actress.

"It's not an easy journey," she laughs, "but you just have to keep moving forward and work with great people who appreciate your hard work." It's no secret anymore how tough the film industry has been on girls up till now and we're glad to see strong women like her standing up for themselves and each other. Elnaaz' dedication to hard work and especially learning Hindi is commendable, considering that her first language is Farsi, then German, then English, and now she has mastered Hindi to fluency, too! Besides shooting for Sacred Games season 2, she is also shooting for her new thriller series on Zee5 "Abhay" opposite Kunal Khemu and is looking at scripts to choose her first Hindi feature film soon!

Also read: Kalki Koechlin roped in for Sacred Games 2?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates