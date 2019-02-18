Elnaaz Norouzi: Choosing between projects a good issue

bollywood

Elnaaz Norouzi talks about letting go of Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D, which clashed with her shoot of Sacred Games season 2

Varun Dhawan and Elnaaz Norouzi

Happy to find herself divided between two big projects, Elnaaz Norouzi says she had to forgo Remo D'Souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D, since she has her dates allotted to the filming of Sacred Games season 2.

"Unfortunately, Netflix's [Sacred Games] is [my] first priority and [has rights] on my dates till the end of February. Since I'm busy shooting with the team, I couldn't take on another project. As an actor, this is a good problem to have — missing out on a big project because of another big project," says the actor.

Norouzi, who plays the role of Zoya in the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane-helmed series, says they've concluded filming for portions involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Ganesh Gaitonde, in the show.

"There is some work left as far as Sartaj Singh's [Saif Ali Khan] world is concerned. But, we will wrap up next week. I think this season will be a better watch than the first. My role is bigger, and hence I spent more time with the teams. After working with Nawaz sir and Saif sir, I feel I've become a better actor."

In her next project, a digital series for Zee 5, she unites with Kunal Kemmu. "I play a complex role of an ex-cop in Abhay. There is a lot of mystery around my character, who is directly connected to the protagonist," she says of the show that released a few weeks ago. Norouzi's portions will air from March 22.

