Elneny to miss Arsenal's clash with Atletico Madrid

Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny gets attention for an injury before being stretchered off during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 22, 2018. Pic/AFP

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is to miss the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid because of an ankle ligament injury. Elneny, 25, was injured during Arsenal's 4-1 home victory over West Ham United on Sunday, reports EFE news agency.

"Further to assessments and scans on Sunday and Monday, we can confirm that Mo Elneny has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle," the English club announced on Monday. "We are hoping that Mo will be available for Arsenal again this season and we are keeping in regular contact with the Egyptian Football Association," the statement added.

Elneny is a member of Egypt's 2018 World Cup team. Arsenal is set to host Atletico Madrid on Thursday at Emirates Stadium here.

