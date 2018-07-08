Elon Musk joins effort to free Thai boys from cave
The boys went missing on June 23 after they had entered the cave in the Chiang Rai region during fine weather but became trapped when a sudden downpour flooded the narrow tunnels
SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Saturday said a team he had sent for the Thailand cave rescue operations is working closely with experts from the country on an escape capsule design to bring the 12 schoolchildren and their football coach trapped in a partially flooded cave to safety. "Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try," Musk tweeted on Saturday.
"Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does," he added. The schoolchildren and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped in the Tham Luang cavein Thailand for almost two weeks now. The boys went missing on June 23 after they had entered the cave in the Chiang Rai region during fine weather but became trapped when a sudden downpour flooded the narrow tunnels.
Coach apologises, boys say they're OK
The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 boys apologised to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families. However, the parents have written to their children and to the coach who led them inside, telling him: "Please don't blame yourself."
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Worst Crime: Man begs for rice, sexually assaults 16-year-old boy