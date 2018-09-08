Elon Musk seen smoking weed on live web show

international

Musk shared thoughts on those topics and more during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan that lasted more than two hours

Elon Musk during the interview

Entrepreneur Elon Musk sipped whiskey and puffed a little weed while musing at length late Thursday about artificial intelligence, colonising space, and the need to give love a chance.

Musk shared thoughts on those topics and more during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan that lasted more than two hours. At one point, Musk described the constant barrage of ideas in his mind as being "like a never ending explosion," wondering as a young boy whether he might be insane because it didn't seem to be happening to other people.

During the course of a wide-ranging chat with Rogan, Musk drank whiskey and tried a marijuana-and-tobacco cigarette proffered by the comedian. "I'm not a regular smoker of weed; almost never," Musk said.

"I don't find that it's very good for productivity. It is sort of like a cup of coffee in reverse." He maintained that getting things accomplished, especially being useful to others, was among his joys.

