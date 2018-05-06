Search

Elon Musk 'super serious' about starting candy firm

May 06, 2018, 19:21 IST | IANS

"I'm starting a candy company and it's going to be amazing," Musk tweeted on Saturday

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he was "super, super serious" about starting his own confections enterprise, the media reported.

"I'm starting a candy company and it's going to be amazing," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

The SpaceX CEO's tweet received more than 100,000 likes by Saturday evening and Twitter users posted various queries including when was he going to start, whether he was hiring, what it will be called, how they can buy stock, reports CNN.

The uses clearly expect the candy to be as amazing and ground-breaking as Musk's Tesla cars and SpaceX space exploration company.

"My candy better be airdropped from a space station or I want my money back," one person wrote.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

world newsunited states of americalos angeles