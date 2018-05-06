Elon Musk 'super serious' about starting candy firm

"I'm starting a candy company and it's going to be amazing," Musk tweeted on Saturday



Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he was "super, super serious" about starting his own confections enterprise, the media reported.

"I'm starting a candy company and it's going to be amazing," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

The SpaceX CEO's tweet received more than 100,000 likes by Saturday evening and Twitter users posted various queries including when was he going to start, whether he was hiring, what it will be called, how they can buy stock, reports CNN.

The uses clearly expect the candy to be as amazing and ground-breaking as Musk's Tesla cars and SpaceX space exploration company.

"My candy better be airdropped from a space station or I want my money back," one person wrote.

