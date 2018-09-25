Search

Elon Musk: Tesla building own car carriers to boost deliveries

Sep 25, 2018, 22:17 IST | IANS

The company has also announced a "door-to-door service" named Tesla Direct to help with Model 3 delivery during rush week

Elon Musk: Tesla building own car carriers to boost deliveries
Elon Musk

Aiming to ramp up delivery of its Model 3 cars, electric car maker Tesla has started manufacturing its own car carrier trailers, company CEO Elon Musk has said.

"Tesla's delivery volume is increasing so much this week as the company attempts to finish the quarter strong. The company is now facing an issue where they are running out of car carriers. As it is often the case with Tesla, they decided to come up with a solution in-house: they are building their own car carriers," Electrek reported on Monday.

The electric car maker is witnessing a production of about 4,000 Model 3 vehicles per week and an increase in delivery volume by a factor of 3-4 in some markets, thus, resulting in logistics becoming a bottleneck.

"Shortages of railway cargo carriers, trucks, trailers and drivers are already common in the industry, but Tesla's sudden volume increase highlights the issue even more," the report added.

The company has also announced a "door-to-door service" named Tesla Direct to help with Model 3 delivery during rush week.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

life and style

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Inside Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony in Italy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK