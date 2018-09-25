Elon Musk: Tesla building own car carriers to boost deliveries

science-technology

The company has also announced a "door-to-door service" named Tesla Direct to help with Model 3 delivery during rush week

Aiming to ramp up delivery of its Model 3 cars, electric car maker Tesla has started manufacturing its own car carrier trailers, company CEO Elon Musk has said.

"Tesla's delivery volume is increasing so much this week as the company attempts to finish the quarter strong. The company is now facing an issue where they are running out of car carriers. As it is often the case with Tesla, they decided to come up with a solution in-house: they are building their own car carriers," Electrek reported on Monday.

The electric car maker is witnessing a production of about 4,000 Model 3 vehicles per week and an increase in delivery volume by a factor of 3-4 in some markets, thus, resulting in logistics becoming a bottleneck.

"Shortages of railway cargo carriers, trucks, trailers and drivers are already common in the industry, but Tesla's sudden volume increase highlights the issue even more," the report added.

