Elon Musk: Tesla's tequila coming soon

An April Fool's Day prank may soon see the light of day as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla-branded tequila, called "Teslaquila", is "coming soon".

Teslaquila first featured in an April Fool's joke in which Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said on Twitter that he had been found "passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquila' bottles" as he joked about his electric car company going bankrupt.

The tweet, it now turns out, was a teaser for Teslaquila, as according to a report in CNBC on Friday Tesla had filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Teslaquila".

The trademark is for "distilled agave liquor" and "distilled blue agave liquor", the report said. Later, Musk also shared a photo of a "Teslaquila" label in a tweet.

Tesla might have initially applied for this trademark in Jamaica back in April, the report said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied that James Murdoch, the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is going to replace him at electric car maker Tesla. Musk tweeted that this was not true. "This is incorrect," tweeted Musk, reacting to the Financial Times report. Media reports have also thrown names like former Vice President Al Gore and Jim McNerney of Boeing as potential candidates to lead Tesla.

