Elphinstone Bridge stampede: Railway gives compensation to 36 victims

The Railway Claims Tribunal, Mumbai, on Tuesday awarded compensation to 36 victims, which included 17 death and 19 injury cases, of the Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede, the railways said today

The Railway Claims Tribunal, Mumbai, on Tuesday awarded compensation to 36 victims, which included 17 death and 19 injury cases, of the Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede, the railways said today. A total of 39 claims (18 deaths and 21 injuries) were filed before the RCT Mumbai after the September 29 tragedy in which 23 people lost their lives. The compensation was awarded in 17 death and 19 injury cases.

A high-level committee of the railways after taking statements of nearly 30 survivors had absolved the railway authorities and said the incident was caused by rumours and rain. The railways said three cases (one death and two injury) could not be decided today due to technical reasons (non-availability of proper documents).

These three cases will be decided shortly, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever