Elphinstone stampede: Western Railways opens new staircase to ease congestion

This is testimony to how badly an accident and its aftermath jolted the desensitised authorities - three months after the Elphinstone stampede, the WR yesterday opened a 2.5-metre-wide staircase adjoining the one where the tragedy occurred, at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. "Work had begun in October... It will help to ease access" said chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar.

