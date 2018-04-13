Elton John finds Miley Cyrus sexy

Legendary singer Elton John discussed his love for the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga but it was Miley Cyrus that he seemed to be smitten with



Legendary singer Elton John finds singer-actress Miley Cyrus as the sexiest lady in the "whole wide world". John discussed his love for the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga but it was Cyrus that he seemed to be smitten with as he called her "the sexiest lady in the whole wide world", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"She's 25 years of age, and boy is she sexy, and boy is she talented, and boy do I love her," he added. Lady Gaga is another musician that John admires. He said: "She's one of the loyalist, most wonderful people and most talented people I've ever met.

"She's also out there and I love people who are out there. She doesn't give a flying f**k... she's very much her own person and I love that." Meanwhile, Sheeran's cover of "Candle in the wind" was particularly awe-inspiring for the singer as he said: "I didn't think anyone would tackle it, but Ed Sheeran had the b***s to do it."

