Elton John thrills at Madison Square Garden

hollywood

Elton John brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured 24 of his best songs

Elton John

Singer Elton John brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured 24 of his best songs. John, on Thursday night (local time), served his fans well with a performance for nearly three hours. His tour will conclude in 2021.

According to People Magazine, the Rocket Man singer strolled on to take his seat and beat the pulsating intro to 'Bennie and the Jets,' sending a packed crowd, which also included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, Donna Karan, and Russell Crowe, into a frenzy. "I'm so happy to be back at my favourite venue in the whole wide world," he said early on the set.

While the setlist was full of hits, he also included some of his favourites that didn"t score on the charts such as All the Girls Love Alice, Indian Sunset and Believe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever