Elton John's eagerly awaited album Revamp out now

Elton John's album Revamp, which sees the legendary singer and co-writer Bernie Taupin's loved songs reinterpreted by artistes like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Pink and Mary J. Blige, released on Friday.

The album, released on Virgin EMI, spans an array of styles, shining a light on John's unparalleled influence across popular music of all genres, ranging from hip-hop/soul (Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige) to rock (The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age) to pop (Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Pink).

Two songs from Revamp were earlier unveiled. Don't go breaking my heart by Q-Tip and Demi Lovato was the first taster of the album. This was followed by Lady Gaga's powerful take on Your song.

"It's always a huge compliment when an artiste loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it. As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on 'Revamp' choose to add their own unique twist in the process.

"It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We are humbled and thank them all for their generosity," John said in a statement to IANS.

Singer Ed Sheeran thinks John has "influenced" most artistes nowadays musically.

"He is just a great songwriter. The first time I heard 'Candle in the wind' would have been (Princess) Diana's funeral, I was 6 at the time. I remember my dad bringing me in and sitting me in front of the TV and being like 'This is really important - you have to watch this and you have to remember this'," Sheeran recalled.

Singer Sam Smith said not only he was completely in love with John's music, he had also become an important figure in Smith's life, and a beautiful friend.

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin said: "It's an honour to do it. For as much as one progresses through life, if you are lucky, you get to meet all these people and spend time with them and work with them.

"Sometimes it's important to remember that the music that's come through them has really changed my life. Elton is in that group for me, with Chopin and Bob Marley and Beyonce Knowles, and a bunch of people who their work has really shaped the way I enjoy life. It means a lot."

The release of Revamp is also be accompanied by a Nashville-influenced album "Restoration", also released on Friday on Universal Music Group Nashville, featuring John's songs reinterpreted by artistes including Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson.

