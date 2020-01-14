Elvis hasn't left the building

We are living in an era when the idea of music that we had even in the 1990s has undergone a drastic change. Back then, our concept of the word “retro” involved '70s rock hits like Pink Floyd's Comfortably numb and Layla by Eric Clapton. But gradually, our tastes started veering towards more modern sounds in such a heavy manner that today, even something like Smells like teen spirit, which Nirvana composed in 1991, can fall under that same bracket. So, it becomes doubly important to keep the conversation going about music that predates even Floyd and Clapton. There was a time when Elvis Presley was so popular that fans would get hysterical at his concerts. He doesn't posthumously enjoy the same popularity, of course. But people who dig his music can attend a tribute concert at a Bandra venue on the occasion of The King's 85th birthday.



Garry J Foley, the performer, is a UK-based musician who is a veteran Elvis impersonator. He has even played the lead role in a musical based on the superstar's life, and his costumes are stitched by an American company that holds the original patterns of Elvis's jumpsuits. He'll be singing classics like Don't be cruel and Hound dog, taking people down the path of nostalgia. RJ and massive Elvis fan Fali R Singara tells us, “What keeps Elvis relevant is that all his songs seem like he is singing them only for you. Also, a lot of what people are doing in music right now were things he had done over 50 years ago, such as the bling that rappers have.” Attend the event to reminisce about a time when the focus in music was on people playing actual instruments, instead of on machines.

ON January 17, 7 pm

AT D'Monte Park Recreation Club, D'Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

CALL 26408748

