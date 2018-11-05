Emergency-like situation at Sabarimala, says BJP

national

Party says the excessive deployment of police was 'undemocratic and against the rule of law'

Devotees at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala. Pic/AFP

Heavy deployment of security and prohibitory orders ahead of the opening of Sabarimala temple has irked the BJP, who said that an "emergency-like" situation is being created at the holy site. The party has further said the excessive police deployment at Sabarimala temple is "undemocratic and against the rule of law".

Speaking to the media, General Secretary of BJP Kerala unit, K Surendran said, "Why is the government doing this? This is an emergency like situation. This is undemocratic and against the rule of law."

He further questioned the logic behind deploying a large number of police personnel in the area and imposing Section 144 in areas surrounding the shrine. He claimed that a peaceful atmosphere is already prevailing in the temple, thus negating the need for additional forces. Surendran said that the Ayyappaa devotees would be protesting peacefully, like last month.

'Don't get women scribes at temple'

Several Hindu outfits agitating against entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple have urged the media not to depute women journalists to cover the issue. The 'appeal' was issued by Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a joint platform of right wing outfits, including the VHP and Hindu Aikyavedi.

