Emergency-like situation in WB: Himanta Sarma on BJP worker Priyanka's arrest

national

Priyanka Sharma was arrested on Friday for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sent to 14-days police custody

Pic/ANI

BJP leader and minister in Assam government, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has strongly condemned the arrest of BJP's youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma, stating that the current situation in the state is reminiscent of Emergency.

Priyanka Sharma was arrested on Friday for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sent to 14-days police custody.

Sarma, who met the relatives of the arrested girl on Sunday, told media, "A person gives critical views about Prime Minister on social media but in India never before a young girl has been put in jail for sharing a post against the Chief Minister. Is it a crime? If such things happen, people will conclude that West Bengal is in a state of Emergency. I don't think even Indira Gandhi put anyone behind bars for writing against her on social media."

He also asserted that BJP will try to approach the Supreme Court in connection with the matter.

"She has just shared a Facebook post. Is it big enough crime to put anyone in jail? BJP strongly condemns it. We hope that the court will give us justice and we will be able to free her. If this continues, freedom of speech will not be left. We will try to file an application in Supreme Court tomorrow," said Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee: If this continues, freedom of speech will not be left. BJP strongly condemns it. We will try to file an application in Supreme Court tomorrow. (12.05) pic.twitter.com/xPGZXyo6NW — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Priyanka's brother claimed that at first, he was not allowed to meet her. However, when he put pressure, the authorities let him in. He also alleged that his sister's security was at risk as her entry in jail was not recorded within 24 hours of her arrest. He also said BJP leader Poonam Mahajan called him to Delhi.

"My daughter was arrested because she used to work for the BJP. This is all part of a big plot. This is the first time she is far away from us. Had she been a TMC worker nothing bad would have happened to her, this is all done by TMC. The fact that she is in jail has increased our worries," Priyanka's mother told a news agency.

This is not the first time Banerjee has taken action against someone who took a dig at her.

In 2012, Professor Ambikesh Mahapatra of Jadavpur University was arrested for forwarding a cartoon of the chief minister. In the same year, she had termed a student "Maoist" for questioning her government's policies.

Top Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies