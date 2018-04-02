Emery pleased as Pairs St Germain clinch fifth League Cup

It's stronger now to make history here in France and then to continue to grow abroad, in Europe and in the rest of the world," he added



Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Unai Emery holds the trophy as he celebrates after victory in the French League Cup final football match between Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France on March 31, 2018. Pic/AFP

Despite their elimination from the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain are "going well" said coach Unai Emery, while defending his record, after his team won the French League Cup final. PSG beat Monaco 3-0 in Bordeaux on Saturday night.

"I believe the club is going well," Emery said after PSG won the trophy for a fifth straight time. "It's stronger now to make history here in France and then to continue to grow abroad, in Europe and in the rest of the world," he added.

