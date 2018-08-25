Unai Emery under pressure as Arsenal chase first win

football

Emery has been criticised for changing Arsenal's tactics too quickly after the Gunners were beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two EPL games

Unai Emery

Unai Emery insists Arsenal's spluttering start to the season won't stop him overhauling his team's style of play. Emery has been criticised for changing Arsenal's tactics too quickly after the Gunners were beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two EPL games. With Arsenal hosting West Ham today, the London derby against Manuel Pellegrini's team offers Emery a chance to steady the ship.

"In our process, we are going 38 matches against all the teams — whether you are playing against City, it's the same as if you're playing against West Ham," he said. "There are three points on this game. It's clear that every game demands different things tactically. After the first two matches, we have two defeats and we need to win this match against West Ham."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever