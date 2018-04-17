Emery's French champions Paris St Germain eye Euro glory

Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso scored twice as PSG secured the Ligue 1 titleon Sunday with a 7-1 rout of Monaco



PSG players celebrate after winning the French league on Sunday

PSG coach Unai Emery said the club must continue to strengthen as the French champions try to transform their dominance at home into success in the Champions League.



Unai Emery

Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso scored twice as PSG secured the Ligue 1 titleon Sunday with a 7-1 rout of Monaco. Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler scored one apiece while Radamel Falcao turned into his own net as PSG romped to the club's seventh championship.

"Other teams have more titles than us. Monaco, Nantes, Saint-Etienne, Marseille, Lyon... but we must keep on building," Emery said. "There is a tool for the future, to remain No. 1 in France and become that elsewhere with patience and hard work."

